CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDACU. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000.

Shares of SDACU opened at $10.28 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

