CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

