CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHPAU. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $29,870,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,000,000.

Shares of OHPAU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

