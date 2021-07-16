CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 118,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

