CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 118,000 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

