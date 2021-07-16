CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRXU. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.