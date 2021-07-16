CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCIIU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $6,103,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $4,905,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,943,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,453,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

