CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

