CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of DHHCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

