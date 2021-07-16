CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.