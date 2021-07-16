Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.86. 333,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,485. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $225.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -3.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.
CODX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.
