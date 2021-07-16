Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.86. 333,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,485. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $225.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -3.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

CODX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

