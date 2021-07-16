Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 369.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Shares of CGEAF stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.31. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

