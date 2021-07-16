Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$129.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$117.77.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3900006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

