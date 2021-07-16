Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$141.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$141.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.75.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,849. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.77.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3900006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449. Insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936 in the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.