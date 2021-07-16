Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

Shares of CGNT opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.