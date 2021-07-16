Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

