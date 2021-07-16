Cohen & Steers (CNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $82.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

