Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

