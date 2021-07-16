Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $171,108.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $171,108.00.

Cohu stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cohu by 61.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

