COKER & PALMER Reiterates Sector Underperform Rating for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating restated by research analysts at COKER & PALMER in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 155675 (BLD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.34 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

