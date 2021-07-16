COKER & PALMER Reiterates Sector Underperform Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at COKER & PALMER in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

BLDP stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

