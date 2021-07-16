COKER & PALMER Reiterates Sector Underperform Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at COKER & PALMER in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

