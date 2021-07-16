Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.18. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 17,204 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$118.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colabor Group news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of Colabor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$40,521.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,310,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

