Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,053,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,496,740 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.2% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $273,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

