Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,627. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.