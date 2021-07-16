Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,832 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 692,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,712.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

