Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Down to $8.72

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.54. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 9,977 shares changing hands.

BVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,180 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,784 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $6,832,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

