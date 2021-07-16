Comparing dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) & Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. III alerts:

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Parsons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A Parsons $3.92 billion 1.01 $98.54 million $1.83 21.06

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A Parsons 2.47% 9.78% 4.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00 Parsons 0 4 0 0 2.00

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.93%. Parsons has a consensus price target of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.71%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than Parsons.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Parsons beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S. Department of Defense and the United States intelligence community; space and geospatial solutions, such as geospatial intelligence, threat analytics, space situational awareness, small satellite launch and integration, satellite ground systems, fight dynamics, and command, and control solutions to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and multiple units within the U.S. Department of Defense. It also provides missile defense and C5ISR solutions, such as integrated air and missile defense, data fusion and analytics, platform system integration, directed energy, joint all-domain operations, and command and control systems to Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Department of Defense; technology services for complex energy production systems, aviation, healthcare and bio-surveillance systems, and environmental systems and associated infrastructure, as well as nuclear waste processing and treatment, weapons of mass destruction elimination, program and project management, infectious disease control analytics, and data protection solutions. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.