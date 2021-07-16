Comparing Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) & InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Positron has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InMode $206.11 million 16.41 $75.03 million $1.78 59.43

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus price target of $104.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Positron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A InMode 41.20% 38.62% 33.26%

Summary

InMode beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production. The company's Attrius system based on cardiac PET technology enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose heart disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicine. It is also focused on increasing Sr-82 supply through the processing of proton irradiated target material from domestic and foreign suppliers; and recycling Sr-82 from spent generators. Positron Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Westmont, Illinois.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

