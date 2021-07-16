Comparing PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) & CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII)

CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CM Life Sciences II and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences 6.40% 20.49% 7.07%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CM Life Sciences II and PRA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Life Sciences II 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Health Sciences 1 8 1 0 2.00

PRA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.23%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than CM Life Sciences II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CM Life Sciences II and PRA Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences $3.18 billion 3.36 $197.04 million $3.90 42.36

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than CM Life Sciences II.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats CM Life Sciences II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CM Life Sciences II

CM Life Sciences II Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, as well as bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services that allow clients to access and analyze Symphony Health and integrated third-party data. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardiometabolic, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

