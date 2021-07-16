Comparing The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and The Berkeley Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 The Berkeley Group 3 3 3 0 2.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.14%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 10.92% 1.65% 0.82% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and The Berkeley Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 6.95 $56.20 million N/A N/A The Berkeley Group $2.91 billion 2.67 $557.67 million $4.39 14.52

The Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. The Berkeley Group pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats The Berkeley Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

