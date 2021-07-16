Comparing Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) & Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX)

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Taronis Technologies and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2 5 3 0 2.10

Risk & Volatility

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2.97% 6.16% 2.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.51 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.26 billion 1.74 $150.78 million $0.05 62.00

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Summary

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp beats Taronis Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies. It offers electric propulsion and drives; power generation and distribution systems; navigation and communication systems; dynamic positioning and smart sensors; and entertainment systems. The company also provides dual fuel, diesel, gas, and RTA and RT-flex low-speed engines, as well as generating sets and engine auxiliary systems; NOx Reducer, an emission after-treatment system; hybrid solutions; architectural lighting, audio, broadcast, digital signage, dynamic lighting, and LED display systems; exhaust gas cleaning systems; single stage desalination systems and multi stage flash evaporators; Reverse Osmosis, a water purification technology; and gas cargo handling, VOC recovery, fuel gas supply, tank control, LPG fuel supply, and inert gas systems; and regasification, liquefaction and BOG reliquefaction, and biogas solutions. It offers gears, propellers, propulsion control systems, rudders, thrusters, OPTI designs, and waterjets; shaft line solutions; waste treatment systems; and ship design and underwater services. The company also provides fleet operation, e-navigation, environmental, ship traffic control, smart port, propulsion, and simulation and training solutions, as well as SmartMove suites and navigational equipment and charts. It offers spare parts, 2 and 4-stroke engine, cyber, turbocharger, workshops, and technical support services. The company serves merchant vessels, gas carriers, cruise and ferry, navy, and special vessels segments. WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

