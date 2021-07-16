Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,650 ($34.62). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,572 ($33.60), with a volume of 142,027 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,909.33 ($38.01).

The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,634.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

