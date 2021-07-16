Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 54,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 220,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

