Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $181.45 million and $4.95 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,823.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.50 or 0.05975178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.68 or 0.01400467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00390391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.00612835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00395411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00299215 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 855,541,841 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

