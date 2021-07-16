Connectome Price Tops $0.0736 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $89,164.91 and $219,275.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00816114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

