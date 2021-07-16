Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 288,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $74.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

