Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of Consolidated Edison worth $77,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.