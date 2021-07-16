Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 383.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Constellium worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after purchasing an additional 287,354 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

