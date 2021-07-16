Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBKM stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

