Content Neutrality Network Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.81 million and $83,218.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00806254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

