ContentBox (BOX) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $9,030.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00234623 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

