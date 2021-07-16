Contrasting IAA (NYSE:IAA) & Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA 15.44% 669.99% 9.60% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IAA and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAA currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.51%. Given IAA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IAA is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAA and Jiuzi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.38 billion 5.67 $194.80 million $1.54 37.85 Jiuzi $8.21 million 10.31 $3.45 million N/A N/A

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Summary

IAA beats Jiuzi on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc. provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand. The company serves a buyer base and spectrum of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. The company has approximately 200 facilities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. IAA, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

