Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLRS. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

