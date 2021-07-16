Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $22.88. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 15,905 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.