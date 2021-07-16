Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

CMMC traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.36. 1,408,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,469. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of C$701.43 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

In other news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,190. Insiders have sold a total of 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,420 over the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

