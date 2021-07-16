Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.48. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 1,372,949 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.