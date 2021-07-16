Cormark Weighs in on OceanaGold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.65.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.48. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.99.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

