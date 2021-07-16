Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CAO Sells $56,800.00 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $56,800.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.71. 783,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,848,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

